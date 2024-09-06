Man arrested in deadly Worcester double stabbing to face judge

A man arrested in connection with the stabbing deaths of two women in Worcester, Massachusetts, is set to face a judge Friday.

William Rodriguez was arrested last week in New York City, according to Worcester police, who said he had been sought as a person of interest in the death of the two women, later identified by family members as 58-year-old Ana Maria Martinez and 76-year-old Sergia Acosta.

Police had previously said Rodriguez "should be considered armed and dangerous" as they investigated what led to the discovery of the two bodies on Aug. 24. The women had multiple puncture wounds when they were found inside Acosta's apartment on Main Street.

Members of the victims' family said Rodriguez wanted to be in a relationship with Martinez and became angry when she refused. They said Acosta died helping her fight off her attacker.

Police didn't confirm those details, saying only that it's being investigated as a domestic incident.

Rodriguez, 59, previously served prison time for fatally stabbing his wife in 2004, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2007.

Prosecutors confirmed last week that Rodriguez was "the same person who pled guilty to manslaughter" in October of 2007. They said he had been released on parole on June 7, 2019.

The 59-year-old Rodriguez is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Worcester District Court.