Woman stole running car, hit Worcester police cruiser, officials say

A woman stole a running car from a person who'd been picking up her child in Worcester, Massachusetts, and later crashed it into a police cruiser on Monday, officials said.

Omaira Torres, 43, was arrested after driving away from the crash and now faces charges including motor vehicle theft, assault with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct, Worcester police said Tuesday.

The incident began when the vehicle was reported stolen about 4:25 p.m., according to police, who said they were called to Sterling Street by the car's owner. She said she saw the car being driven off after she got out for child pickup.

More than an hour later, officers spotted the car on Millbury Street. Torres, who'd been identified as the person who took the car, was inside, police said.

She reversed the car into the police cruiser, then drove away down Millbury Street, then against traffic on Harding Street, officials said. Torres stopped at the intersection of Harding Street and Quinsigamond Avenue, where she was taken into custody.

The Worcester resident was found to have a suspended license.