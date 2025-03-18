Worcester

Woman stole running car, hit Worcester police cruiser, officials say

The stolen car was eventually stopped at the intersection of Harding Street and Quinsigamond Avenue, where the driver was taken into custody

By Asher Klein

The back of a Worcester Police Department cruiser. The car is white and the text is blue, reading "Worcester police" on the trunk
NBC10 Boston

A woman stole a running car from a person who'd been picking up her child in Worcester, Massachusetts, and later crashed it into a police cruiser on Monday, officials said.

Omaira Torres, 43, was arrested after driving away from the crash and now faces charges including motor vehicle theft, assault with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct, Worcester police said Tuesday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The incident began when the vehicle was reported stolen about 4:25 p.m., according to police, who said they were called to Sterling Street by the car's owner. She said she saw the car being driven off after she got out for child pickup.

More than an hour later, officers spotted the car on Millbury Street. Torres, who'd been identified as the person who took the car, was inside, police said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

She reversed the car into the police cruiser, then drove away down Millbury Street, then against traffic on Harding Street, officials said. Torres stopped at the intersection of Harding Street and Quinsigamond Avenue, where she was taken into custody.

The Worcester resident was found to have a suspended license.

More Worcester news

Weather 11 hours ago

Parts of Mass. could see snow later this week — here's where

Massachusetts State Police Mar 12

Trailer tips over on I-290 in Worcester area; troopers seek driver

Northborough Mar 10

‘This shouldn't happen': Worcester cop charged in fight with kids' soccer coach

This article tagged under:

WorcesterCrime and Courts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us