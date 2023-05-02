Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Worcester

Worcester Strip Mall a Total Loss After Fire Tears Through

The cause of the fire is still being investigated

By Matt Fortin

A building in Worcester, Massachusetts, was determined a total loss and a firefighter was taken to the hospital following a fire breaking out on Monday evening.

The Worcester Fire Department was called to a report of smoke coming from a door and roof at a building on Pleasant Street just after 6 p.m. Monday, the agency said. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the side door of a strip mall.

Firefighters had a hard time getting to the basement, and the fire conditions were described as "advanced." Defensive operations were ongoing for hours, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The firefighter had to be taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Worcester News

vandalism Apr 30

Popeye's Customers Angry Over Menu Item Trash Worcester Restaurant: Police

Worcester Apr 25

Worcester Police Union Wants Pay Increase to Wear Body Cameras

This article tagged under:

Worcester
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us