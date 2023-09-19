Worcester

Worcester student arrested for allegedly having loaded handgun, heroin and cocaine in school

By Matt Fortin

Worcester police cruiser day
A 17-year-old student at a Worcester, Massachusetts, school was arrested on Monday for allegedly having a loaded gun and drugs, according to the city's police department.

The Worcester Police Department was called to the Worcester Alternative School on McKeon Road after administrators found what appeared to be drugs in the backpack of a student, officers said.

When the police arrived, they said they found a loaded handgun, as well as what appeared to be heroin, crack cocaine and powder cocaine.

The teenager was arrested on gun and drug charges. The school community was informed about the incident.

