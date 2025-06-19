Killer IDed 17 years after Worcester college student's fatal stabbing, DA says

A man has been charged and arrested in the killing of a teenage Becker College student in Worcester, Massachusetts, that had gone unsolved for 17 years, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

William Smith was fatally stabbed in the chest amid a series of fights in a large disturbance outside a convenience store on Highland Street on Sept. 21, 2008, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said.

The case remained unsolved, with local police releasing a statement on the case in 2023 seeking to draw attention to it. It's unclear what led to a break in the investigation, but this week, a Worcester County grand jury handed up an indictment of Marquis Brown, now 40, on a murder charge.

Brown was arrested after the indictment on Tuesday and held without bail after appearing in Worcester Superior Court. He's due back July 21; it's not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

The jury also indicted Steven Black, now 39, on a charge of perjury in the case. He was released, with conditions, on $5,000 bail after being arraigned June 6; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

In the 2023 Worcester police release, Smith's parents and brother described him as "a lovable, hugging and warm soul."

"Our only peace comes from knowing that he is home with his Holy Father. We hope that someone who knows something comes forward and contacts police so that Will's voice does not go silent," they said in the statement.