Worcester Students Head Back to Classroom for Full In-Person Learning

Elementary and middle schools students in Worcester, Massachusetts returned to the classroom Monday for full-time in-person learning.

Worcester, the second largest school district in Massachusetts, is among the last to bring their students back to the classroom full time.

The district had been on a hybrid schedule, alternating days when students were allowed into the buildings. The district applied for and received a waiver from the state in March delaying their return to full in-person learning until today.

Families are still provided the option to keep their children learning remotely until the last day of school.

In a letter to the district, the schools' superintendent said masks, hand sanitizers, and other protective equipment will be provided in school. Schools are following updated state guidelines to keep children socially distanced in classrooms and on buses.

High schoolers remain on a hybrid learning schedule until May 17.