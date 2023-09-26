Worcester to crack down on illegal sidewalk parking

Officials in Worcester, Massachusetts, say they will be cracking down on illegal sidewalk parking.

The problem has been happening all over the city. It's affecting pedestrians, especially those with disabilities or children.

Finding cars blocking the sidewalk is a situation she dreads every time she has to go outside.

"I end up in the street," she said. "I end up having to be out in the street, and it's not fair."

"It's very dangerous to pedestrians," said Worcester resident Elizabeth Teye.

City Councilor Sarai Rivera believes illegal sidewalk parking happens because of the lack of space on streets and the increasing number of residents.

"Sidewalks cannot be compromised, because it compromises safety," she said.

The city is taking action to prevent the situation from continuing. The commissioner at the Department of Transportation and Mobility says it is developing a webpage and flyers about parking regulation, but will eventually start giving more tickets by early October.

"In the first six months of this year, we've issued over 400 tickets for illegally parking on the sidewalk, which is an increase of almost 50% over last year," said Commissioner Stephen Rolle. "What we're really trying to do here is that that enforcement is consistent and citywide."

The fine for this in the city is $40.