Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Fire Lt. Jason Menard

Worcester to Honor Fallen Fire Lt. Jason Menard, 1 Year After His Death

Menard died in the line of duty on Nov. 13 when his "heroic efforts" helped two fellow firefighters escape from a burning home

By Staff Reports

The city of Worcester and its fire department were set to honor fallen fire Lt. Jason Menard, Friday, a year after he died while saving others in a fire.

Menard died in the line of duty on Nov. 13 when his "heroic efforts" helped two fellow firefighters escape from a burning home after they responded to a report of a person and baby trapped on the third floor.

The ceremony, to be held virtually, was set to begin at 4 p.m. and be aired on the city's website and Worcester Government Channel 192.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

2020 Tip Challenge 1 hour ago

Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,020 Tip at Cape Cod Restaurant — After Ordering $35 Meal

New Hampshire 1 hour ago

Police Release New Details on Crash That Killed Child in Manchester, NH

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The 39-year-old firefighter led a probationary firefighter to the stairs and returned to the burning scene to help another firefighter out of a window and was ultimately unable to escape, according to Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie.

The firefighter helped his crew escape from the blaze before he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Menard was a 9-year veteran of the Worcester Fire Department, a husband and father of three children who was planning to take his family to Disney.

The Worcester community is grieving the loss of another firefighter after Lt. Jason Menard was killed while battling a fire.

This article tagged under:

Fire Lt. Jason MenardBOSTONCatholic ChurchFire Chieffuneral services
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us