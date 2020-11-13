Worcester to Honor Fallen Fire Lt. Jason Menard, 1 Year After His Death

The city of Worcester and its fire department were set to honor fallen fire Lt. Jason Menard, Friday, a year after he died while saving others in a fire.
Menard died in the line of duty on Nov. 13 when his "heroic efforts" helped two fellow firefighters escape from a burning home after they responded to a report of a person and baby trapped on the third floor.
The ceremony, to be held virtually, was set to begin at 4 p.m. and be aired on the city's website and Worcester Government Channel 192.
The 39-year-old firefighter led a probationary firefighter to the stairs and returned to the burning scene to help another firefighter out of a window and was ultimately unable to escape, according to Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie.
The firefighter helped his crew escape from the blaze before he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Menard was a 9-year veteran of the Worcester Fire Department, a husband and father of three children who was planning to take his family to Disney.