Train cars containing ethanol fuel derail in Worcester

A train carrying ethanol fuel derailed and fell into a building on Sunday afternoon in Worcester, Massachusetts, fire officials in the city have confirmed.

Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche said that crews were called for reports of a hazmat situation shortly after noon on Sunday on Cambridge Street. That's where two train cars had derailed and fell into a building, Roche said.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The tanks contained ethanol, but no leaks were discovered in the train cars following the derailment, according to Roche, who also said there was not structural damage to the building.

Power was shut off to the building as a precaution. There is not believed to be a threat to the community.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The derailment was expected to be an issue through Monday. The railroad company is scheduled to bring a crane to get the cars back up right Monday night.

Passenger rail service will not be impacted, because the derailment happened on a supply track.

More information is expected to be released Monday.