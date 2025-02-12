Worcester now officially a sanctuary city for trans community after city council vote

There's a new safe haven for those who identify as transgender in the Bay State, after Worcester officially became a sanctuary city for that community during a lengthy city council meeting on Tuesday night.

This meeting lasted about five hours and there were about 200 people who showed up to voice their support.

It was standing room only inside council chambers – as dozens of residents spoke before the city council in favor of making Worcester a sanctuary city for those who identify as transgender or of other diverse genders.

This campaign comes on the heels of the first openly nonbinary member elected to the council -- Worcester City Councilor-at-Large Thu Nguyen -- taking a hiatus from the council, after they say the environment was transphobic.

After a debate Tuesday, the Worcester City Council voted in favor of a resolution to protect transgender and gender-diverse people.

Local organization Queer Residents of Worcester and Our Allies filed the petition asking councilors to make Worcester a sanctuary city for transgender and gender diverse people.

The petition specifically asks the city to not cooperate with federal and state policies aimed at harming transgender and gender diverse people, and to ensure that the LGBTQ+ community here has access to healthcare, housing, education, and employment without fear of discrimination.

“You have an incredible opportunity as a community to support our children, you have an opportunity to decrease the rates of depression and suicide by showing our children that their safety and dignity are a priority," one meeting attendee said.

“It is your responsibility to stand up and fight for our people, for your people, for the people," another added.

The city council approved it by a vote of 9-2.