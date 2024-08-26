Worcester

Search continues for person of interest in deadly Worcester stabbings

Anyone with information about William Rodriguez's whereabouts should call the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8651

By Munashe Kwangwari

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are now entering day three in the search for a person of interest in a stabbing that killed a mother and daughter over the weekend.

Two women were found stabbed to death Saturday afternoon in William Rodriguez's apartment complex just off Main Street, Worcester police said.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Rodriguez, 59, was described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Details surrounding the stabbing were scarce, but authorities are calling it a domestic incident.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Family members identified the victims as 58-year-old Ana Maria Martinez and 76-year-old Sergia Acosta.

Rodriguez "should be considered armed and dangerous," police said. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8651.

More Massachusetts news

Plainville Aug 25

Child dead in OUI crash; suspect stole SUV from Kenny Chesney concert: police

Steward Health Care 22 hours ago

Report: Plan to rescue Steward Hospitals may cost $700 million

Sterling Aug 23

After worker death in Sterling, a look at the company's safety record

This article tagged under:

Worcester
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us