Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Worcester

Worcester's Christopher Columbus Statue Vandalized With Red Paint Again

The statue was doused with red paint and defaced with the word "genocide" in June 2020

This June 23, 2020, file photo shows the Christopher Columbus statue at Worcester's Union Station after it was hit with red paint.
Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald, File

A statue of Christopher Columbus in the second largest city in Massachusetts was splashed with red paint overnight, the second time it has been vandalized in 16 months.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that a public works crew was on the scene Wednesday cleaning the paint off the 8-foot statue.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The statue was doused with red paint and defaced with the word "genocide" in June 2020.

The vandalism of a Christopher Columbus statue in Worcester is under investigation.

Statues of the Italian explorer across the nation were vandalized last year amid nationwide racial injustice protests.

More Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day News

Indigenous Peoples Day Oct 11

Tensions Persist Around Celebrating Legacies of Columbus, Native People

Philadelphia Oct 8

The Box Stays: Court Rules to Keep Cardboard Box Covering Columbus Statue

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

WorcesterMassachusettsColumbus DayChristopher Columbus
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us