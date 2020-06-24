Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts State Police

Worcester's DA Accused of Violating Ethics Law in Police Report Altering Scandal

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.
NBC10 Boston, File

Massachusetts ethics officials have accused the district attorney for Worcester County of violating state conflict of interest law by ordering one of his prosecutors to replace a police report containing embarrassing details about the arrest of a judge’s daughter with a sanitized version.

The State Ethics Commission’s enforcement division said Wednesday it found reasonable cause to believe that District Attorney Joseph Early Jr., former Massachusetts State Police Superintendent Richard McKeon and others violated the law for actions surrounding the revised police report in 2017.

Early has denied any wrongdoing, and said Wednesday that his actions “fit squarely within the rules of professional conduct that bind us as prosecutors.” 

Alli Bibaud's October 2017 arrest sparked the scandal, which would lead to the resignation of the two highest ranking officers with the Massachusetts State Police. Arrested on suspicion of drunken and drugged driving, the daughter of district judge Tim Bibaud allegedly made inappropriate statements noting who her father was and other, sexually explicit statements.

Missing Attachment The judge’s daughter at the center of an altered arrest report that led to the resignation of the former head of the Massachusetts State Police is now facing charges. Alli Bibaud plead guilty to several charges including operating under the influence.

Two state troopers involved in the arrest alleged in lawsuits they were ordered by superiors to alter their crash report. Those superiors later retired. The lawsuits were ultimately dismissed.

Alli Bibaud was eventually placed on probation after admitting there were sufficient facts to prove a drugged driving charge.

The announcement on the decision from the State Ethics Commission noted that the law prevents "public employees from using or attempting to use their official positions to obtain an unwarranted privilege that is not properly available," as well as taking some action that would appear to be done because of family ties.

The commission said public hearings on the matter will be scheduled within 90 days.

More on the Report Altering Scandal

NBC Nov 9, 2017

Trooper Says Massachusetts State Police Forced Him to Alter Report of Judge's Daughter's Arrest

JUDGE Jul 18, 2018

Judge's Daughter at Heart of Massachusetts State Police Scandal Gets Probation

Associated Press/NBC

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts State PoliceMassachusettsWorcester CountyAlli BibaudJoseph Early Jr.
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us