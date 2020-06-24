Worcester's DA Accused of Violating Ethics Law in Police Report Altering Scandal

Massachusetts ethics officials have accused the district attorney for Worcester County of violating state conflict of interest law by ordering one of his prosecutors to replace a police report containing embarrassing details about the arrest of a judge’s daughter with a sanitized version.

The State Ethics Commission’s enforcement division said Wednesday it found reasonable cause to believe that District Attorney Joseph Early Jr., former Massachusetts State Police Superintendent Richard McKeon and others violated the law for actions surrounding the revised police report in 2017.

Early has denied any wrongdoing, and said Wednesday that his actions “fit squarely within the rules of professional conduct that bind us as prosecutors.”

Alli Bibaud's October 2017 arrest sparked the scandal, which would lead to the resignation of the two highest ranking officers with the Massachusetts State Police. Arrested on suspicion of drunken and drugged driving, the daughter of district judge Tim Bibaud allegedly made inappropriate statements noting who her father was and other, sexually explicit statements.

The judge's daughter at the center of an altered arrest report that led to the resignation of the former head of the Massachusetts State Police is now facing charges. Alli Bibaud plead guilty to several charges including operating under the influence.

Two state troopers involved in the arrest alleged in lawsuits they were ordered by superiors to alter their crash report. Those superiors later retired. The lawsuits were ultimately dismissed.

Alli Bibaud was eventually placed on probation after admitting there were sufficient facts to prove a drugged driving charge.

The announcement on the decision from the State Ethics Commission noted that the law prevents "public employees from using or attempting to use their official positions to obtain an unwarranted privilege that is not properly available," as well as taking some action that would appear to be done because of family ties.

The commission said public hearings on the matter will be scheduled within 90 days.