Worcester's July 4th Celebration Returns After Pandemic Pause

After a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Fourth of July fireworks display in Worcester, Massachusetts, is finally back.

"It's wonderful to be back," one man said at the festivities. "We're definitely excited to be here tonight and enjoy it. It's wonderful weather. It's holding up so great."

"Having all this again is just a great experience," another said.

The crowds, the fun and live music were all in full swing leading up to the main event Thursday night.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"They've seen fireworks elsewhere, not as extravagant as this. This is very extravagant for them," one mom shared.

Fireworks have a long history of accompanying celebrations. Here’s a history of fireworks from the Smithsonian and the American Pyrotechnics Association.

For some of the youngest faces in the crowd, it was their first time experiencing a fireworks show because of the cancellations in the past.

"Trying to keep them up until 9:30 to see the fireworks. We don't know if we'll make it but we'll try," one dad said.

In Worcester, people were taking in all the sights and sounds, grateful to be back out to enjoy the big show as the city brings back its annual tradition.

For anyone who wasn't able to make it to Worcester Thursday night, there's another fireworks display in the city Monday night after the game at Polar Park Stadium.

Meanwhile in Boston, preparations are already underway with the holiday falling on a Monday this year. The celebrations will be back at the Esplanade once again for the first time since 2019.