Worcester's rash of pizza delivery robberies continues

Worcester police are investigating a fourth robbery of a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in a month, the department said Thursday.

The latest pizza deliveryman robbery was at 1:18 a.m. Thursday morning on Lund Street, according to Worcester police — that's the same street where the first robbery took place, on Aug. 12.

In Thursday's robbery, two people, one with a gun, walked up to the deliveryman as he was bringing pizza to an address and demanded money, police said. They took cash and left without hurting the driver.

The previous incidents also involved two males, one carrying a gun.

The first incident happened on Lund Street on Aug. 12. A male driver told officers that he arrived at the address in the early morning hours and was approached by two males, police said. As he attempted to give them change, one of the suspects allegedly pulled out a gun, and the pair got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

Three days later, Worcester police were called to Doane Street around 11:59 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. The male victim told officers he was delivering food when he was approached by two males, one of whom pulled out a gun and demanded his car keys. The pair stole the driver's vehicle, which contained his iPhone, wallet and a small amount of cash, police said.

The third incident occurred on Aug. 18, when, police said, a male delivery driver arrived on Esther Street around 9:50 p.m. and was approached by two males, with one of them pulling out a gun. An iPhone and an undetermined amount of cash were stolen.

All four robberies are under investigation, and police haven't said if the same people were involved in all the armed robberies. Anyone with information about the robberies was urged to contact Worcester police.