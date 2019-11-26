Worcester’s Ricky Duran Lands Top 10 Spot on ‘The Voice’

Tuesday was elimination night on NBC's "The Voice," but one hometown hero made it on to the top 10 — Ricky Duran of Worcester, Massachusetts.

Friends, family and fans gathered at Valentino's in Worcester for their weekly watch party. It's the bar where Duran grew up playing, and now, they're watching him on the big screen.

"More than the votes, more than the show, he's just glowing," said his sister, Julia Tomaolo.

This sweet success came after years of struggle, heartbreak and loss. His father died by suicide, and his mom later died from breast cancer. Duran stayed to take care of his sisters.

"He wanted to be there for us," said his sister, Natalie Maigarie.

"I know our parents would be so happy right now, they're probably having a toast up there," said another sister, Maria Odette Duran.