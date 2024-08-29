[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A restaurant and bar in South Boston known in part for its extensive beer and whiskey options is locked up and dark, and it isn't known what the future holds for the place.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to multiple sources, Worden Hall on W Broadway is currently closed, with an article from Caught in Southie saying that its website is gone and a Google search shows it as "permanently closed." Phone calls placed to the dining spot go directly to voicemail, and a check on the website for the restaurant group behind it--Hawkeye Hospitality--shows that that site is down as well. Caught in Southie is waiting to hear back from Worden Hall, and we will try to reach out to the people behind the place as well; as soon as more information is given, we will post an update here.

Worden Hall first opened its doors in 2015.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The address for Worden Hall is 22 W Broadway, South Boston, MA, 02127.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)