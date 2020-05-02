Local

Provincetown

Work on Cape’s Pilgrim Monument Elevator to Start in May

By The Associated Press

ASSOCIATED PRESS

In this Thursday, July 29th, 2010 photo, the shadow of the Pilgrim Monument falls on Provincetown, Mass., on the tip of Cape Cod. Thursday, August 5, will be the 100th anniversary of its dedication. (AP Photo/Julia Cumes)

Construction of an inclined elevator to bring visitors from street level to the base of the Pilgrim Monument in Provincetown is expected to start this month.

Authorities say construction is set to begin the week of May 18.

Monument Executive Director K. David Weidner tells the Cape Cod Times the museum hoped to have the elevator in motion this year to coincide with the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims' 1620 landing in Provincetown. But now the project is expected to be completed early next year.

The outside elevator will shuttle people from Bradford Street up High Pole Hill to the monument.

