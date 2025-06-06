Worker arrested by ICE in Lynn, released a day later says he was beaten in custody

This story originally appeared on Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra. You can see it in Spanish here.

A man who was arrested Wednesday by federal agents in Lynn, Massachusetts, was released a day later, and he alleges he was assaulted when he was taken into custody.

Alejandro Reyes said he was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement despite telling them on several occasions that he's a legal resident.

Reyes told Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra the agents took him to a cemetery — not a detention center — and beat him several times in a dark area. He showed wounds all over his body that he said he suffered in the ordeal.

"They took me from there, they loaded me up, and they took me to the cemetery that is all the way up Boylston Street," Reyes said in Spanish.

There, he said he was attacked by officers who shouted obscenities at him.

"When we got to the top of the cemetery, we stopped there and they took off their vests because that's where they have the camera," he said. "Then they pulled me out of the car and kicked me."

Reyes says that after repeatedly asking them to check his wallet, one of the officers finally did so. They realized he did, in fact, have his green card, but questioned whether it was real.

"'I don't know, maybe it's fake' … The other guy says, 'No, it's real' … That's when they finally stopped," he said. "They were planning to keep hitting me because they didn't have good intentions. They took me to a cemetery."

Even so, the threats continued.

"Do you think you're a big shot just because you have a green card? I'll make sure they revoke that green card of yours," Reyes said, recalling what agents told him. "'I'm going to do everything I can to get this paper revoked,' an immigration officer told me."

He said he hopes authorities investigate the assault so it doesn't happen to anyone else.

"There's evidence. I believe there are cameras. I'm not lying, they're abusing their power. Just like what happened to me, it can happen to other people," Reyes said. "I wouldn't wish what happened to me on anyone."

After that interaction with the officers, Reyes said he was taken to the Burlington Detention Center. While there, he claims he wasn't even given water. His brother, who was with him at the time of the arrest, remains in custody, and the circumstances are unknown.

Telemundo New England reached out to ICE for comment, but has not yet received a response.