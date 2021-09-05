Worker Convicted of Child Rape Committed to State Hospital

A former worker at a Massachusetts day care who pleaded guilty to charges of child rape and abuse was committed indefinitely to a state mental hospital after his prison term came to an end.

The Boston Globe reports a judge determined Tuesday that Kyle Loughlin posed a high risk of reoffending.

The 28-year-old was sentenced in 2017 to seven years in prison for abusing three children at the Bridgewater State University's Children's Center, where he worked.

The Plymouth district attorney petitioned in May for Loughlin to be civilly committed. He'll be held at a state hospital run by the Department of Corrections.