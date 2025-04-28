Massachusetts

Worker deaths were down in Mass. in 2024, but advocates say rate is still ‘alarming'

MassCOSH and the Mass. AFL-CIO called on lawmakers and regulators to strengthen employer accountability measures, alleging the Trump administration is backtracking on protections and Beacon Hill needs to fill gaps

By Chris Lisinski | State House News Service

First responders at an industrial site in Sterling, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

Forty-eight Massachusetts workers died on the job in 2024, a decline from 2023 but still what workplace safety advocates described as "alarming rates" as they called for new state protections.

The annual report from the Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health (MassCOSH) and the Mass. AFL-CIO counted 40 people who died from traumatic injuries at work last year and eight firefighters who died from occupational-related disease. Authors pointed to another 21 worker deaths by suicide or fatal overdoses, a figure they said could rise as more cases are identified.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

In 2023, Massachusetts saw 62 workplace fatalities, in addition to 43 workplace suicides and fatal overdoses.

The report said fatal injuries last year were again concentrated in the construction and excavation industries. Falls, slips and trips were the leading causes, they said, contributing to half of worker deaths from injuries.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

MassCOSH and the Mass. AFL-CIO called on lawmakers and regulators to strengthen employer accountability measures, alleging the Trump administration is backtracking on protections and Beacon Hill needs to fill gaps.

The Department of Labor Standards could craft regulations addressing extreme weather conditions, workplace violence and infectious disease, they said, or workers' compensation law amendments could allow civil lawsuits and punitive damages when employers "have shown reckless disregard for the safety of their workers."

"This year, we face an unconscionable unraveling of protections. With the federal dismantling of [the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health] and a blatant disregard for [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] standards, we are witnessing an assault not just on workplace safety but on dignity itself," MassCOSH Executive Director Tatiana Sofia Begault wrote in the report. "This is not policy; this is betrayal. And the cost is being paid in blood, in broken bones, in grieving families burying their loved ones while Washington looks the other way."

More on Mass. politics

4 hours ago

One-on-one with Secretary of State Bill Galvin

Massachusetts Apr 7

Former Charlie Baker deputy Mike Kennealy launches campaign for Mass. governor

Copyright State House News Service

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us