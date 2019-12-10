Worker Dies After Incident Involving Tree in Wakefield, Mass.

A 34-year-old man working for a tree service company died Tuesday after sustaining "traumatic injuries" while on the job in Wakefield, Massachusetts, authorities said.

Wakefield police and fire crews responded to Greenwood Street at around 11 a.m. after receiving a report of the injured man, who was working for an independent tree company on the property of a home. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aerial footage showed a large tree down on the property.

Police did not immediately provide information on the man's identity.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration had been notified and would be investigating the incident, police said.