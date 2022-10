A worker was injured in a fall from the JFK Presidential Library in Boston, according to the Boston Police Department.

Boston police responded to the incident at around 10:30 a.m., a spokesperson said.

Police didn't provide the floor that the person fell from, or say what kind of work they were doing.

State police have also been called to the scene.

Additional information has not yet been made available.