Construction Worker Flown to Hospital After 30-Foot Fall From Amazon Facility Roof

A worker fell 30 feet to the ground from the roof of an under-construction Amazon facility straddling the town lines of Kingston and Plymouth, Massachusetts, according to local officials.
The worker suffered serious injuries and required a medflight transport to a Boston Trauma Center, according to Kingston Fire & Emergency Management.
The Amazon facility is located on William C. Gould Way, and both Kingston and Plymouth firefighters reported to the scene.
This is a developing story.