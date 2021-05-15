Construction Worker Flown to Hospital After 30-Foot Fall From Amazon Facility Roof

A worker fell 30 feet to the ground from the roof of an under-construction Amazon facility straddling the town lines of Kingston and Plymouth, Massachusetts, according to local officials.

The worker suffered serious injuries and required a medflight transport to a Boston Trauma Center, according to Kingston Fire & Emergency Management.

The Amazon facility is located on William C. Gould Way, and both Kingston and Plymouth firefighters reported to the scene.

This is a developing story.