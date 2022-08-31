Local

JAMAICA PLAIN

Worker Hospitalized From Orange Line Construction Site, MBTA Says

The Orange Line is in the middle of a 30-day shutdown for badly needed repairs

By Asher Klein

The Jackson Square Orange Line Station in Boston on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
NBC10 Boston

An Orange Line construction worker was injured Wednesday and taken to the hospital, the MBTA said.

The worker's foot was injured at the Jackson Square station in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, according to an MBTA representative. More information on what led to the injury wasn't immediately available.

The Orange Line is in the middle of a 30-day shutdown for badly needed repairs.

Also Wednesday morning, federal transit authorities released a scathing report on safety at the MBTA that touched on issues with the Orange Line.

This article will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

JAMAICA PLAINMBTAOrange Lineconstruction accidentJackson Square
