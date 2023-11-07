Worker dies after being electrocuted in Cambridge, police say

A worker was electrocuted on Tuesday while working inside of an AT&T building in Cambridge, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

Cambridge police said they responded to the AT&T on Bent Street just before 9 a.m. for a call involving an electrocution.

Police said CPR was performed and the worker was taken to the hospital, where they died from their injuries.

The worker who died hasn't been publicly identified.

Police said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, was notified of the incident because it happened in a workplace.