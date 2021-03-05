Worker Injured at Construction Site in Needham

A construction worker was injured Friday morning after falling into a ditch at construction site in Needham, Massachusetts.
Fire crews were seen at the town's new public safety headquarters, which are currently under construction, extricating the male worker on a stretcher.
A spokesperson for the city told NBC10 Boston the injuries did not appear to be life threatening.
Local
The worker, who fell about 15 to 20 feet, was airlifted to a local hospital.
Further information on the person's condition or the nature of the accident were not immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be update with additional details.