Worker Injured by Tree While Cleaning Up Storm Damage in Melrose

A tree came down on a worker who was cleaning up storm damage in Massachusetts Monday, seriously injuring him.

Fire officials in Melrose say a man in his 30s was working at the Mt. Hood golf course, trying to get a downed tree off some wires, when part of it landed on his leg.

The man was trapped for 20-30 minutes, fire officials said.

The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries. There was no further word on the nature of those injuries.