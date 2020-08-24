Local

Worker Injured by Tree While Cleaning Up Storm Damage in Melrose

A man in his 30s was injured by a downed tree he was trying to get off some wires at the Mt. Hood golf course in Melrose, Massachusetts

A man was injured by a tree while working to clean up storm damage in Melrose, Massachusetts
A tree came down on a worker who was cleaning up storm damage in Massachusetts Monday, seriously injuring him.

Fire officials in Melrose say a man in his 30s was working at the Mt. Hood golf course, trying to get a downed tree off some wires, when part of it landed on his leg.

The man was trapped for 20-30 minutes, fire officials said.

The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries. There was no further word on the nature of those injuries.

