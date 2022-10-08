Local

South Boston

Worker Injured in Construction Accident Released From Hospital

Thirty-four-year-old Wilson Ortega has been learning to walk again since he lost both legs in a construction accident in South Boston last May

By Mary Markos and Bianca Beltrán

Wilson Ortega thought this day would never come. But with five months of intensive rehabilitation, a contagious smile, and perseverance, he walked out of the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown on Saturday morning with two new prosthetic legs.

The 34-year-old has been learning to walk again since he lost both legs in a construction accident in South Boston last May. Step by step, his next goal is to learn to run.

When he first tried his prosthetic legs, Ortega said he didn't think he could walk with them. He spent the last two weeks at Spaulding learning one step at a time. His legs would swell, and he would sweat, but he never gave up.

Ortega said the physical therapists and staff at Spaulding have become like family to him over the last several months. But what really kept him pushing through is the thought of his 7-year-old son.

He said he hasn't decided on his next move yet, except to say that he wants to help others going through the recovery process to encourage them to keep going.

Spaulding's Dr. David Crandell said Ortega is already inspiring others through the determination he has shown in his physical therapy.

"We have a number of patients who have just had amputations and they are in the same gym area, and so they can be able to project that they will eventually also be in his situation where they can get prosthetic training," he said.

