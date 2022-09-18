Local

Boston Fire Department

Worker Injured in Dorchester Porch Collapse

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries in the porch collapse, the Boston Fire Department said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was hospitalized Sunday after he fell from the second floor of a triple decker in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

The Boston Fire Department responded to 384 Park Street for a technical rescue after a rear porch collapsed.

Crews were able to safely extricate the worker from the rubble, and he was taken by Boston EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the fire department said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Pictures provided by the fire department show the porch landed on top of a white fence in the backyard. The City of Boston's Inspectional Services Department will investigate the cause of the collapse.

No other information was immediately available, including why the man was working on the porch before it collapsed.

