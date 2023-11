Authorities are investigating a house fire in Needham, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

Police and Fire units are on scene on Prince Street.

Fire chief says one worker was injured and the residents were not home at the time of the fire.

Eversource says that the fire has not affected any nearby areas.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.