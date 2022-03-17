Worker on Leave From Worcester Church Amid Allegations

The Diocese of Worcester says it is investigating a worker at its church-run food pantry after three allegations were made against him in the last week.

The worker is a longtime employee at St. John's Church and has been honored for his charity work by the city and several other organizations. Because he has not been charged criminally, NBC10 Boston is not naming him.

The Diocese says it received a formal complaint on March 11 and launched an investigation "of claims of illegal activity involving adults."

"Given the seriousness of the allegations, the Bishop authorized hiring an independent third-party investigator by the diocese for a thorough investigation of this complaint, the Diocese said in a statement.

The Worcester Police Department says no one has filed a report in regards to the allegations, and as such, there is no current active investigation.

"The Diocese of Worcester takes any allegations of wrongdoing on the part of ordained and lay employees and volunteers seriously," the Diocese said. "If any illegal actions are identified by the independent investigators, they will be immediately reported to the Worcester Police Department."

The Diocese says the man has been on administrative leave since March 11. Calls and texts to the man were not returned.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Respecting the complainant's desire to remain anonymous, no further details were immediately made public.