Worker shocked, knocked off ladder, bringing down 2nd worker at Groveland site

A worker was shocked by electrical wires Friday morning in Groveland, Massachusetts, causing him to fall off of a six-foot ladder and knock another worker off the ladder in the process.

Groveland police and fire departments say they responded to the industrial accident on Federal Way around 9 a.m. and found two workers conscious and alert.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to officials, the two workers were working on a large metal box with electrical wires running through it when one of the workers got shocked. As the first worker fell off the ladder, he knocked the other worker off the ladder, as well.

Both workers were taken to local hospitals with injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening, officials say.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration responded and is investigating, along with the Groveland Building Inspector and Groveland Electrical Inspector.