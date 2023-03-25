Local

Stoughton

Workers Find Human Remains in Stoughton

Police say workers were digging a fresh grave at Dry Pond Cemetery on Bay Road when they found the remains and contacted the authorities.

police lights
Shutterstock

Authorities transported human remains not contained in a coffin workers found at a cemetery in Stoughton, Massachusetts on Friday.

Remains were transported to the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston.

The identity, cause of death and other details of the remains are under investigation.

