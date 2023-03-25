Workers Find Human Remains in Stoughton

Authorities transported human remains not contained in a coffin workers found at a cemetery in Stoughton, Massachusetts on Friday.
Police say workers were digging a fresh grave at Dry Pond Cemetery on Bay Road when they found the remains and contacted the authorities.
Remains were transported to the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston.
The identity, cause of death and other details of the remains are under investigation.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.