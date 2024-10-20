Boston

Workers from 2 Omni hotels in Boston will vote to ratify new contract, union says

Over 600 hotel workers from the two Omni properties had been on an open-ended strike since October 14th.

By Irvin Rodriguez

The Omni Parker House hotel in downtown Boston

Hotel workers from the Omni Parker House and the Omni Boston Seaport hotels will vote on a new contract after negotiations that began in April, according to UNITE HERE Local 26.

The union reached a tentative agreement with Omni Hotels & Resorts that includes wage increases, maintenance of workers’ healthcare benefits, and improved hiring and severance language, according to their press release.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
The union didn't release details on the terms that had been agreed to, but did say that, if they're ratified, the workers will return to their jobs Monday morning. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Over 600 hotel workers from the two Omni properties had been on an open-ended strike since October 14th.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

If workers vote to ratify the contract is ratified today at 3 p.m., workers will return to their jobs on Monday at 4 a.m.

More on hotel strikes

Boston Sep 12

Hundreds more Boston hotel workers go on strike

Boston Sep 1

Hundreds of Boston-area hotel workers go on strike

Labor unions Sep 1

Strikes start at top hotel chains as housekeepers seek higher wages and daily room cleaning work

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsLabor unionsHotels and resorts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us