‘The Things That Touch Us the Most': Daniel's Table in Framingham at the Ready for Those in Need

This Thanksgiving, there is a new face of hunger: the working poor and middle class. And many of them are turning to organizations like Daniel's Table in Framingham, Massachusetts for help.

Wednesday, Daniel's Table provided free Thanksgiving meals and groceries for a week for 160 families. All year long, they provide wrap-around services to people enduring tough circumstances.

"We get a call that a young woman with a two-day-old child wasn't allowed to come back home from the hospital," said David Blais, founder of Daniel's Table, "And so we connected with partners to get her a hotel and provide her with food and formula."

"These are the things that touch us the most," continued Blais. "Or sitting with a terminal cancer patient sitting at a kitchen table talking about everything but her cancer just to try to connect... to let her know we care."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

If you're in need of food or other support services, or looking to provide community support, visit danielstable.org