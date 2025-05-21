Route 1 exit ramps in Wrentham closed after crash downs wires; delays expected

Two exit ramps on Route 1 near the outlets in Wrentham, Massachusetts, are closed Wednesday morning due to downed wires from a crash that occurred overnight.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the exit ramp closures of Route 1 southbound to I-495 northbound and I-495 northbound to Route 1 southbound are expected to remain in place for most of the day to allow crews to make the necessary utility repairs.

Temporary signs and variable message boards are being deployed to advise commuters to seek alternate routes, the transportation agency said.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded just after 3 a.m. to Route 1 south on the ramp to I-495 north in Plainville for reports of a construction vehicle that had struck power lines. National Grid and MassDOT were both notified, and the road closures were put in place while repairs are being done.

There were 350 customers without power in the immediate area as of 7 a.m., according to National Grid's outage map, which said the outage began at 3:04 a.m. Wednesday, with estimated restoration expected around 8:30 a.m.

Utility crews are on scene, and new poles have been brought in.

State police say the cause of the crash that caused all of this is under investigation.