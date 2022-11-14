Wrong-Way Driver Detectors Being Installed on Some Mass. Highways Ramps

Wrong-way driver detectors are being installed on over a dozen highway ramps throughout Massachusetts, part of a $2.6 million pilot program by the state's department of transportation.

This week, there will be overnight lane and ramp closures on some highways, as crews work to install the systems.

Through Friday morning, drivers should expect the lane and ramp closures from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. on the following roads:

Bernardston : I-91 northbound and southbound, exit 50 at Route 10

: I-91 northbound and southbound, exit 50 at Route 10 Burlington : I-95 northbound and southbound, exit 50B at Middlesex Turnpike

: I-95 northbound and southbound, exit 50B at Middlesex Turnpike Danvers : Route 128 northbound and southbound, exit 43 at Route 62

: Route 128 northbound and southbound, exit 43 at Route 62 Plymouth : Route 3 northbound and southbound, exit 13 at Long Pond Road

: Route 3 northbound and southbound, exit 13 at Long Pond Road Webster: I-395 northbound and southbound, exit 1 at Route 193 Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advance message

MassDOT says that there will be signs, police and message boards to help people navigate the work zones. Drivers should expect delays and slow down through these areas while work is going on.

This pilot program will install wrong-way driver detectors at 16 ramp locations throughout the state, and is expected to be completed in the coming spring.