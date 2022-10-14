Local

Wrong Way Driver Arrested and Charged with DWI in New Hampshire

A man was arrested after multiple reports of a wrong way driver along Interstate 93 in Londonderry, New Hampshire on Thursday.

One vehicle was forced off the road and collided with a barricade, the driver was uninjured.

The wrong way driver was identified as 54 year old Douglas Lippert, of Milford, New Hampshire.

Lippert was transported to the Elliott Hospital for minor injuries.

He is now facing charges of Reckless Conduct, Driving while Intoxicated, Conduct after Accident, and Reckless
Driving.

