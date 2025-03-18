New Hampshire

Wrong-way driver arrested for DWI after striking multiple guardrails on I-293 in NH

Kyle Loconte, 37, of Bedford, is also facing several other charges

By Marc Fortier

A wrong-way driver is facing drunken driving and other charges after hitting multiple guardrails on Interstate 293 in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday night.

New Hampshire State Police said they received multiple calls around 9:42 p.m. Monday about a vehicle going the wrong way on I-293 and hitting multiple guardrails near Exit 2. Troopers responded and quickly located the vehicle, a 2017 Subaru Forester.

The driver of the SUV corrected his direction near Exit 1 on I-293 and stopped shortly afterward on South Porter Street in Manchester, where he was taken into custody.

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Kyle Loconte, of Bedford, was charged with felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, aggravated driving while intoxicated, disobeying an officer and various other motor vehicle offenses.

He is scheduled to appear in court next month.

