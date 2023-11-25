New Hampshire

Wrong-way driver arrested for reckless conduct

New Hampshire State Police say they received multiple reports of a wrong-way driver on I-93 Friday at around 11:51 p.m.

Generic New Hampshire State Police
New Hampshire State Police

A wrong-way driver has been arrested after traveling southbound in the northbound lanes in Canterbury, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police say they received multiple reports of a wrong-way driver on I-93 Friday at around 11:51 p.m.

A trooper stopped the car and arrested the driver, identified as 40-year-old Zachary William Bunker from Gilford, New Hampshire, according to police.

Bunker was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving, authorities say.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

He is scheduled to appear in Merrimack Superior Court on Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us