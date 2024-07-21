Wrong-way driver arrested in Concord, NH

A woman is facing multiple charges for driving the wrong way on an interstate and not stopping for State Troopers.

New Hampshire State Police say they responded to reports of a wrong-way driver on I-93 at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

An officer initially tried to stop the car in Concord, but the driver failed to stop and continued moving south. A tire deflation device was deployed and the driver continued driving south in the northbound lanes until eventually stopped north of I-393, according to authorities.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Emily R. Lecuyer, of Brentwood, was arrested and charged with felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence and disobeying an officer, police say.

Lecuyer was released on personal recognizance.

She is expected to appear at a later date in Concord District Court.

Anyone with who witnessed the vehicle traveling the wrong way or has any information is urged to call (603) 223-4381.