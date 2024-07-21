Concord

Wrong-way driver arrested in Concord, NH

New Hampshire State Police say they responded to reports of a wrong-way driver on I-93 at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

By Irvin Rodriguez

A woman is facing multiple charges for driving the wrong way on an interstate and not stopping for State Troopers.

An officer initially tried to stop the car in Concord, but the driver failed to stop and continued moving south. A tire deflation device was deployed and the driver continued driving south in the northbound lanes until eventually stopped north of I-393, according to authorities.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Emily R. Lecuyer, of Brentwood, was arrested and charged with felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence and disobeying an officer, police say.

Lecuyer was released on personal recognizance.

She is expected to appear at a later date in Concord District Court.

Anyone with who witnessed the vehicle traveling the wrong way or has any information is urged to call (603) 223-4381.

