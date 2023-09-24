Wrong-way driver arrested in New Hampshire and charged with DWI

A worng-way driver was arrested in Canterbury, New Hampshire early Sunday morning.

New Hampshire State Police say they responded to reports of a wrong-way driver traveling southbound on the northbound lane on Interstate 93 at around 2:53 a.m.

Authorities say they were able to stop the vehicle and make contact with the driver, identified as 25-year-old Randolph P. Griffin, of Tilton, NH.

Griffin Jr. was arrested for reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, driving while intoxicated, operating without a valid license and breach of bail.

He is scheduled to appear at Merrimack Superior Court on Monday.