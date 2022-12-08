Wrong-Way Driver Arrested on I-93 in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State Police arrested a Wrong-Way driver on a state highway early Thursday morning.

Police say they answered reports of silver sedan traveling the wrong way on Interstate 93 from the state line.

Authorities say they deployed a roadblock along with the Manchester Police to shield oncoming traffic in the area.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Virginia Scarponi, of Methuen, Massachusetts. She was arrested and charged with reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.