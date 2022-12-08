Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Wrong-Way Driver Arrested on I-93 in New Hampshire

Police say they answered reports of silver sedan traveling the wrong way on Interstate 93 from the state line.

By Irvin Rodriguez

New Hampshire State Police arrested a Wrong-Way driver on a state highway early Thursday morning.

Police say they answered reports of silver sedan traveling the wrong way on Interstate 93 from the state line.

Authorities say they deployed a roadblock along with the Manchester Police to shield oncoming traffic in the area.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Virginia Scarponi, of Methuen, Massachusetts. She was arrested and charged with reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettswrong way crash
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us