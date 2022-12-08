Wrong-Way Driver Arrested on I-93 in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State Police arrested a Wrong-Way driver on a state highway early Thursday morning.
Police say they answered reports of silver sedan traveling the wrong way on Interstate 93 from the state line.
Authorities say they deployed a roadblock along with the Manchester Police to shield oncoming traffic in the area.
The driver was identified as 26-year-old Virginia Scarponi, of Methuen, Massachusetts. She was arrested and charged with reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.