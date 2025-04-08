Rhode Island

Wrong-way driver causes early morning crash on I-295 in Rhode Island

The wrong-way driver, identified by police as Raul Hernandez, of Pawtucket, was charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence of liquor or drugs and operating on a suspended license, police said

A wrong-way driver caused a 2-vehicle crash on Interstate 295 in Lincoln, Rhode Island, early Tuesday morning.

State police said they responded to a report of a crash on I-295 north in Lincoln around 4:45 a.m. Their investigation determined that a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes collided with another vehicle in the area of the weigh station on I-295.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to an area hospital complaining of pain. No information on the extent of their injuries was released by police.

The wrong-way driver, identified by police as Raul Hernandez, of Pawtucket, was charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence of liquor or drugs and operating on a suspended license, police said. He is being treated at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence and will be arraigned in district court once he is released.

