Wrong-Way Driver Charged With DWI After Causing 4-Vehicle Crash in NH

A wrong-way driver caused a major 4-vehicle crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Sunday night.

State police said they received multiple reports shortly after 8:30 p.m. of a car driving the wrong way on the highway. Initial reports indicated that the vehicle entered the highway going the wrong way from the Circumreferential Highway and then continued traveling north in the southbound lane.

As troopers made their way to the area, additional calls were received reporting that multiple vehicles had been involved in a crash with a car driving the wrong way in the area just north of Exit 4.

Police said a 2010 Ford Focus driven by Dilceneia Mezabarba, 51, of Nashua, was going the wrong way on the F.E. Everett Turnpike when it collided with a Kia Sorento just north of Exit 4. Mezabarba was able to continue driving for a short distance longer before coming to a stop in the middle of the highway.

Just as that crash occurred, a motorcycle was forced to maneuver to avoid hitting with the Ford Focus, which resulted in another collision with a fourth vehicle.

NH State Police

The driver of the motorcycle, later identified as Patrick Ferguson, 38, of Nashua, was taken to an area hospital for serious injuries but is expected to survive. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crashes.

Mezabarba was arrested by state police troopers and is facing charges of felony aggravated driving while intoxicated and felony reckless conduct.

The highway was closed for about two hours while troopers and emergency personnel investigated and worked to clear the scene.