Wrong-way driver charged with DWI told police she was ‘following her GPS'

A woman charged with drunken driving after she was stopped for going the wrong way on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire reportedly told police she was "following her GPS."

Vanessa Dubey, 26, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, is charged with reckless conduct, aggravated driving while intoxicated and reckless operation.

New Hampshire State Police said two troopers were traveling south on I-93 around 2:20 a.m. Thursday when they saw a vehicle driving north in the southbound lanes. They were able to stop the driver as the vehicle passed the Exit 1 off-ramp in Salem.

The driver, later identified as Dubey, told the troopers that she was "following her GPS" at the time. State police said they don't know where she entered I-93 or how long she had been driving in the wrong direction because they were able to intercept the vehicle before any reports to 911 were made.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Dubey is scheduled to be arraigned in Salem District Court at a later date. No bail information was released.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has additional details is asked to contact Trooper Benjamin Olstead at 603-223-4381 or by email at Benjamin.M.Olmstead@dos.nh.gov.