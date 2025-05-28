Wrong-way driver in critical condition after I-89 crash in NH

A woman who was driving the wrong-way on Interstate 89 in Lebanon, New Hampshire, was critically injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

New Hampshire State Police say Kathleen Ford, 90, of Enfield, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes in a Buick Lucerne at Exit 18 around 1:24 p.m. when she struck a VW Atlas SUV head-on, causing that vehicle to hit a Hyundai Sonata.

Ford was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The other two drivers, 67-year-old Jennifer Pivovar, of Randolph Center, Vermont, and 24-year-old Erin O'Connor, of Warner, were taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police say they began receiving reports of a wrong-way driver on I-89 less than a minute before the collision occurred.

The northbound lanes of I-89 were shut down for about an hour during the investigation. One lane was later opened to allow traffic to pass, and about half an hour later, all the lanes were reopened.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Police are asking anyone who has footage of the crash, or any other information that could be helpful to this investigation, to contact Trooper Peter Kosakowski at 603-223-3831 or Peter.C.Kosakowski@dos.nh.gov.

All aspects of this crash remain under investigation.