Wu Advances, Essaibi George Also Claims Victory in Boston Mayoral Race

Michelle Wu has emerged as the top vote-getter in a runoff election for the next mayor of Boston, with Annissa Essaibi George claiming to have secured the second spot in the general election run-off.

Wu, a city councilor, easily won Tuesday’s preliminary balloting, with fellow councilor Annissa Essaibi George trailing in second. Two other candidates — acting mayor Kim Janey and fellow city councilor Andrea Campbell — both conceded defeat late Tuesday night despite partial results showing a tight race for the No. 2 slot.

All four are candidates of color, as is John Barros, Boston’s former economic development chief and the only man in contention. Barros trailed well behind the four women.

Results slowly trickled in for the final round of the Boston mayoral race to winnow the field of five hopefuls down to two. As of 8:30 a.m., with 61% of precincts reporting, Wu led with 32% of the vote, followed by Essaibi George at 23%, Janey at 20%, Campbell at 19% and Barros at 4%.

City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George declared victory in Boston's mayoral preliminary election Tuesday night, despite an incomplete number of votes officially tallied.

The results were still not final as of Wednesday morning. State election officials explained that the delay had to do, at least in part, with ballot drop boxes, one of the ways voters were encouraged to return their ballots this year.

Despite an incomplete number of votes officially tallied at the time, Wu and Essaibi George claimed they were the top two vote-getters on Tuesday night. Both held events to thank supporters Wednesday morning, with Wu speaking at the Forest Hills station and Essaibi George greeting residents at Mike’s Diner in Boston's South End.

The results usher in a new era for Boston, which has elected an unbroken string of white men to be mayor in its first 200 years.

Wu told her supporters Tuesday night that she believed she had the votes to make it to the general election.

"We are confident we've made the top two and are moving on to the final," Wu proclaimed to supporters in Roslindale.

"While votes are still being counted tonight, we already know what the choice is for the City of Boston," Wu said. "This is about a choice for our future, this is a choice about whether City Hall tackles our biggest challenges with bold solutions or we nibble around the edges of the status quo."

But there is more work to be done, Wu said.

"Tonight is not a victory celebration. It is a thank you for how far we have come together and a reminder that we have 49 days to get it done. For the next 49 days I'm going to give it all that I've got, but I need it all from you too."

Essaibi George also claimed victory as one of the top two vote-getters during her speech Tuesday night, though she did caution there are still votes that need to be counted.

"It's so important we take the time to count every vote," she said. "That doesn't mean we won't celebrate, but we need to make sure every one of those votes is counted."

"I am so grateful for you showing up not just tonight but for showing up over the last eight months," Essaibi George added. "One does not accomplish what we've accomplished this evening alone. Politics is a team sport -- you are a testament to that."

If elected, she said, she will not govern in a bubble. "Boston needs a leader that recognizes the value and importance of inclusivity and perspective, experience, neighborhood and community."

Essaibi George also praised the other members of the historic field of candidates, particularly Janey, who became the first Black Bostonian and first woman to occupy the city's top office after Mayor Marty Walsh stepped down earlier this year to become President Joe Biden's labor secretary.

"She has shattered a glass ceiling that was left intact for far too long," she said.

Shortly after midnight, Janey's campaign put out a statement conceding to Wu and Essaibi George.

"I want to congratulate Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George on their victories this evening," she said. "This was a spirited and historic race,and I wish them both luck in the final election."

"While tonight hasn’t ended how we hoped, we have so much to be proud of," she added. "On the campaign side we built a multi-racial, multicultural, and multi-generational coalition committed to making Boston a more just, more equitable place to live for every single resident."

Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell spoke to supporters about the race to be mayor of Boston, which she acknowledged she wouldn't win.

Campbell also conceded the race in a speech to supporters on Tuesday night.

"It's not the result we wanted. It's not the result we expected. But we should be extremely proud of our work," she said.

But Campbell said she believes "fiercely" that her campaign was victorious because of the support she received in a "historic field" of candidates. She said there is an appetite for change in the city, and her candidacy helped greatly in that regard.

"Thank you for your faith in me, thank you for your faith in my candidacy and thank you for everything you did for this campaign," she said. "Something will come next, and we'd better be prepared."

Barros did not speak Tuesday night, but sent a reflective tweet:

I'm incredibly grateful for my team, volunteers, & supporters. This campaign was never about a job. We proposed a bold, transformational future for Boston with a seat at the table for all voices. This work will continue with all of you. pic.twitter.com/Zv2TfPcvyc — John Barros (@JohnFBarros) September 15, 2021

Tuesday's vote was the the first preliminary election in Boston history to allow mail-in voting. The contest also allowed for early voting last week.

Secretary of State William Galvin said Monday that he was optimistic the city would have a decent turnout, offering a "best guess" that Boston would see slightly more than 100,000 votes cast.

Municipal elections were also held in 14 other cities and towns on Tuesday, including Lynn and Somerville.