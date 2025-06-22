Mayor Wu declares heat emergency in Boston Sunday through Tuesday

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has issued a heat emergency for the city beginning Sunday through Tuesday due to temperatures forecasted to be in the mid 90s with "feels like" temperatures up to 105 degrees.

“With this heat emergency coming as we kick off the summer season, we ask our community members to please take care and prepare accordingly for the extreme heat,” Wu said in a statement. “City staff are working to ensure that all residents can have a safe and enjoyable summer. Be sure to stay hydrated, take breaks from working outside and regularly check in on neighbors, friends, and family.”

Extreme heat warning for Sunday, Monday & Tuesday. "Feels like" at least 105. Sea breeze Monday at the coast, just baking all 3 days inland. pic.twitter.com/SZpqOvlMtG — Pamela Gardner NBC10 Boston (@Pamelanbcboston) June 21, 2025

The City of Boston heat emergency threshold is two days or more of 95 degrees heat index, sustained for two or more hours per day.

Extreme heat warnings are up for Boston and much of southern New England Sunday through Tuesday.

NBC10 Boston has issued a First Alert for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday due to the potentially dangerous summer heat, which starts Sunday when highs top off in the 90s with a heat index 100-105.

Our dangerous heat continues for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s…even around 100 degrees in some cities by Monday and especially Tuesday. The humidity levels are also anticipated to be elevated with dewpoints in the mid 60s to low 70s, so that means our heat index could be around 105 to 110 degrees. Monday and Tuesday seem to bring us the most heat.

“Extreme heat can pose significant health risks to individuals,” said Chief Adrian Jordan, Chief of Emergency Preparedness. “It is important that we all take the necessary steps to protect ourselves and look out for our neighbors.”

According to Wu, the City of Boston is taking critical immediate action to provide heat relief, including short-term, actionable steps toward relief during heat waves.

Splash pads are open at various parks and playgrounds throughout the city. Several city pools are also available for swimming. Find locations and hours here.

Select Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers are open as cooling centers. On Sunday, a list of available centers can be found here. All centers will be available Monday and Tuesday during their normal operating hours.

Boston Public Library locations are also available for residents to seek relief from the heat.

During a heat wave, Boston Emergency Medical Services typically experience an 10-15% increase in calls to 911 for people of all ages, Wu noted, reminding residents of the following heat safety tips:

Children and pets should never be left alone in vehicles, even for short periods of time.

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids regardless of activity level. Avoid alcoholic beverages and liquids high in sugar or caffeine.

Keep cool with frequent cool showers, shade, and air conditioning or fans. More tips for cooling down at home can be found here.

If you can’t avoid being outside, it’s critical to take breaks in the shade, drink water constantly — even if you’re not thirsty — and watch for warning signs like dizziness, nausea, or confusion.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion. Heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches could all be signs of heat exhaustion. If symptoms persist, call 9-1-1 immediately. Do not delay care. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. and can exacerbate underlying illnesses.

Adults and children should use sunscreen containing an SPF-30 or higher and wear protective, loose-fitting clothing including long sleeve shirts and hats.

If you have a child in your home, use child window guards in addition to screens on any open window on the second story or above. Falls are the leading cause of injury for children under the age of six.

Secure all window air conditioner units according to the manufacturer's specifications.

If you are heading to a beach, lake, or pool to beat the heat, swim where lifeguards are present. Always watch children near the water and make sure they’re wearing a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket.

Please call or check on neighbors, especially older adults and people with disabilities.

Please keep pets indoors, hydrated, and cool as asphalt and ground conditions are significantly hotter and unsafe during heat.

Helping Individuals Experiencing Homelessness: If you notice individuals who seem unable to move or disoriented, or families living in vehicles, please ask them if they need help and call 911 immediately. The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) operates emergency shelters at 112 Southampton St (men’s shelter) and 794 Massachusetts Ave (women’s shelter). These facilities are air conditioned and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Amnesty will be called at temperatures of 90 degrees or above, so those with non-violent restrictions can access shelter out of the heat. The City of Boston works closely with a network of shelter providers to ensure there is adequate shelter, food, water, and a cool respite from the heat. Street outreach teams providing recovery services remain operating as normal during summertime weather. Outreach teams are providing water on outreach routes.

Playground Safety: Shoes should be worn outdoors, including playgrounds and turf athletic fields, as surfaces can become extremely hot and cause burns, even on splash pads and spray decks.

Outdoor Fires and Grilling: No outdoor fires are allowed in Boston, including fire pits, chimineas, and bonfires. Charcoal grills must be on the ground and away from buildings. Keep in mind the wind and never leave grills unattended. Dispose of the ash in a metal container once completely out. Propane tank grills are only allowed on first floor porches with steps to the ground. Do not place propane tank grills near air conditioners or up against a building. Make sure all connections are tight and never carry propane tanks into a home. Grills should always be used in a well-ventilated area.



